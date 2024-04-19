Javier Olivan Sells 490 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, April 5th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90.

On Monday, April 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $238,507.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $248,430.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.25, for a total value of $239,242.50.

On Friday, March 8th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80.

On Friday, March 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $241,143.70.

On Friday, February 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70.

On Thursday, February 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,556 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,576,103.68.

On Monday, January 29th, Javier Olivan sold 6,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00.

Shares of META opened at $501.80 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms's quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

