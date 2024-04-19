Jeffrey Dossett Sells 498 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $59,112.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,208 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $153,355.60.

On Monday, March 18th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,732 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $457,617.84.

On Friday, March 15th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $365,160.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $491,192.38.

Shares of PI opened at $122.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $142.70.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

