John Lai Buys 150,000 Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) CEO John Lai purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,288,592 shares in the company, valued at $773,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PetVivo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PETV opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 1,319.59% and a negative net margin of 1,016.64%.

Institutional Trading of PetVivo

About PetVivo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetVivo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

