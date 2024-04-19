Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

