Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,180.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,162.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,253.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,136.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $686.08 and a 1 year high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

