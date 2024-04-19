Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 21,400 SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 50.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SouthState by 8,346.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $76.61 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

