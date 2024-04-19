Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 79,300 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

