Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.75 Million in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRS opened at $79.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

