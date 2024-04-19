Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.77 Million in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 371.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 748,713 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $68,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,637,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,810,000 after buying an additional 262,478 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE THO opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THOR Industries

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.