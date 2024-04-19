Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

