Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 2,193 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $44,956.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,656,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $200,400.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $97,800.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $243,230.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28.

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 4.4 %

LWAY stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LWAY. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

