Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,371 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.