Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.32% of National Fuel Gas worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

