Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,202 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $16,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.