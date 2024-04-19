Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,238 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64,212 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Autodesk alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,280,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,666 shares of company stock worth $10,090,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $210.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.