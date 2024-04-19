Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $16.04 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 189.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 451,419 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.31 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 107.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.