Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $18.48 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

