Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,006 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 63,446 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $128.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

