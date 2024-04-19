Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 41,116 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,116 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $182.44 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.47 and its 200 day moving average is $162.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.