Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 383,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,484,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Core & Main at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,435 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Core & Main by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,107,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $1,805,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Core & Main
In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,363,315 shares of company stock worth $960,746,759. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main
Core & Main Trading Down 0.3 %
CNM opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Core & Main
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.