Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,387 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.30% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

