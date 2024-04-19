Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,669 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,001,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Exelon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 903,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 36,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EXC opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

