MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.93.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $36,356,911. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $335.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.52 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -135.30 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

