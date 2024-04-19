Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $197,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $846.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $843.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

