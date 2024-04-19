New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $205.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.28. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $417.54 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

