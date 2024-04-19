NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $200.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average is $217.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $180.54 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.