NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $264,000 in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of EverQuote as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 1,200.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 35.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.90.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $161,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,118 shares of company stock worth $7,155,142. Corporate insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVER. B. Riley boosted their target price on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

