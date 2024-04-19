NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qualys by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $14,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Qualys by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,239 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 201,932.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Qualys by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,349 shares of company stock worth $2,411,812. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QLYS opened at $162.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.05. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

