NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,027,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,710,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,662,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,386,000. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,934,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $81.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $86.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

