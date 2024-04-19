NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $846.71 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.25 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $843.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

