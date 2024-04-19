PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stake Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,161 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 1.34% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,042,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 468.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 365,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 301,244 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 2,627,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PMVP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PMVP opened at $1.62 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.