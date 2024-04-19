Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of Safehold worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $2,765,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 36.61 and a quick ratio of 36.61. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -87.65%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

