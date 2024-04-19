Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.43. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

