Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,281 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $846.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.25 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $843.90 and its 200-day moving average is $620.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

