Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

