Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 737 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR opened at $136.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

