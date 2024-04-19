Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after purchasing an additional 289,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

