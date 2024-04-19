Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

