Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $35,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Evergy stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

