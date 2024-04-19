Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after buying an additional 157,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,399,000 after buying an additional 43,376 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Shares of CPT opened at $95.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

