Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNK opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

