STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,080 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of STERIS worth $51,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $153,900,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in STERIS by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,663,000 after acquiring an additional 216,113 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $200.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.59. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $180.54 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. STERIS's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

