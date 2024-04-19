Strs Ohio Buys 179 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $522.53 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

