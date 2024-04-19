Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,152,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2,849.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 124,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 120,210 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

