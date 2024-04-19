Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chemed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 3.8% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Chemed Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $597.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.37.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.