Strs Ohio Grows Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 150.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in RB Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in RB Global by 1,152.4% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 193,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in RB Global by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 158,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in RB Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 49.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

