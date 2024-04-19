Strs Ohio Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 37.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $53.78.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

