Strs Ohio Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $43.68 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.