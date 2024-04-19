Strs Ohio Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,895 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.65.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

