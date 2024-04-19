Strs Ohio Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.62% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $697.37 million, a PE ratio of 119.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 871.43%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.